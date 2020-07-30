Left Menu
Unlock-3: Delhi govt allows more economic activities, weekly markets on trial basis

The government has also allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place, it said. On Wednesday, the Centre issued nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines, opening up more activities outside coronavirus containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro services, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:38 IST
The Delhi government on Thursday decided to end night curfew and allow more economic activities, including normal functioning of hospitality services, in the national capital under 'Unlock-3' guidelines, according to a statement. The government has also allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place, it said.

On Wednesday, the Centre issued nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines, opening up more activities outside coronavirus containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro services, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31. The Unlock 3 guidelines will come into force from August 1. "As part of the decisions taken today under Unlock 3 guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to end the night curfew that was earlier in operation from 10 pm to 5 am," the statement said.

Since hotels of Delhi are no longer linked to hospitals, the Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services, as already permitted under the Centre's unlock guidelines, it stated. Dozens of hotels were attached to hospitals to function as extended COVID care centres in June, when the city was witnessing thousands of cases daily. But the Delhi government Wednesday delinked these hotels from hospitals with the situation showing signs of improvement. On Monday, the government had allowed street hawkers to function in Delhi on a trial basis for a week from 10 am to 8 pm. "It was decided today that the street hawkers will be permitted to function in the future without any limitations on operating hours," it stated. According to the nationwide Unlock -3 guidelines issued by the Centre, political and religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

"The Delhi government has also allowed weekly Bazaars to function on a trial basis for a week with social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures," it said. For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the Centre has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

