Kejriwal urges industry representatives to join hands in reviving Delhi's economy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a meeting with 28 industry associations and urged them to join hands in reviving the national capital's economy. During the meeting held via video-conferencing, the chief minister listened to the suggestions made by the industry representatives and assured them of the Delhi government's full support to help their operations return to normal.

"The CM assured industry representatives that he will personally go through each of their suggestions to revive Delhi's economy and if need be, get Centre's support too, to ensure problems being faced by Delhi's industries get resolved," the government said in a statement. Kejriwal also said that many firms, businesses, and small and big industries were facing issues in finding labour and manpower to work for them.

On the other hand, the existing job-seekers, who lost their jobs during the lockdown in Delhi, have not been able to find the right platform for better opportunities, the statement said. 'Rozgaar Bazaar' portal has been launched by the Delhi government to bridge the gap between job providers and job seekers.

"The chief minister shared that within just four days of launching 'Rozgaar Bazaar', 7,577 companies have registered on the job portal, 2,04,785 jobs have been advertised here, and 3,22,865 job seekers have applied in the portal," it stated. According to the statement, the industry associations lauded the chief minister's efforts in controlling the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.