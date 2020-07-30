Kerala gold smuggling case: UDF demands CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala held a meeting on Thursday, demanding a CBI probe in the gold smuggling case. They also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
"The UDF will organise the protest of all local body representatives and all MPs and MLAs will sit in satyagraha in their constituencies demanding the resignation of CM on August 3," Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said after the meeting.
The local body representatives would also protest on August 10, demanding the resignation of CM for the allegations raised against his office in connection with the gold smuggling case. (ANI)
