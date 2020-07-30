Bakrid: Telangana Waqf Board issues guidelines

The Telangana State Waqf Board has said 50 people would be allowed for prayers at a time in mosques on the occasion of Bakrid on August 1 and that performing Eid prayers at Eidgahs is not permitted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board has issued guidelines in connection with the festival.

"The performance of Eid prayers at Eidgahs is not permitted since congregational prayers can cause spread of Coronavirus," the guidelines said. The general public are advised to offer prayers at their respective homes only.

Only 50 Musallis (those who come for prayers) shall be permitted to offer prayers at a time in Masajid (mosques) duly maintaining two metre physical distance, it said. "If there are more number of Musallis, they can do second spell of Eid prayer in the Masajid." Every devotee coming to the mosque should try to bring his own prayer mat and the managing committee of the mosque should keep sufficient number of sanitizers at the entry points.

The guidelines also include avoiding gathering at open places for purchase of animals. The Minorities Welfare department has urged the district collectors to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Waqf Board.