Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draft EIA 2020 will lead to ecological harm, scrap it: Tarun Gogoi to PM

Veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the authorities concerned to withdraw the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2020 as, he claimed, it would lead to serious ecological harm in the Himalayan region.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:13 IST
Draft EIA 2020 will lead to ecological harm, scrap it: Tarun Gogoi to PM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the authorities concerned to withdraw the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2020 as, he claimed, it would lead to serious ecological harm in the Himalayan region. "If this proposed draft EIA becomes an Act, it will seriously harm all ecological aspects of the region. The whole world is facing the problem of climate change due to destruction of our natural resources, including biodiversity and as a result of this, there has been alarming melting of Himalayan Glaciers continuously," Gogoi said in the letter.

The former chief minister claimed that the EIA 2020 will lead to loss of biodiversity, erosion of soil, destruction of water resources, degrading of soil fertility, decrease of groundwater level and increase in pollution. He claimed that the draft EIA 2020 released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has attracted the wrath of the public from not only Assam or the North-Eastern region but also the entire Himalayan region such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Climate change is also one of the major causes for large scale flood and erosion in the North East, he said. Gogoi said that more than 130 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents and landslides this year in Assam.

"It will ultimately have negative impact on health and economical activities in the region and will lead to starvation, unemployment too. Today there has been emphasis on sustainable economic development by taking effective steps to maintain ecological balance," the letter read. "This notification has given unlimited power to the authority to take any kind of steps which will be harmful to safeguard our natural resources. Such arbitrary power is likely to be misused by big corporate groups," Gogoi said.

It needs to be "scrapped in order to save our million poor and vulnerable people and the country as a whole," he said in the letter. The three-time former Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to issue necessary instructions to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to withdraw the EIA Notification 2020.

The draft EIA intends to bring in several controversial amendments such as post-facto grant of approval, exemption of several large industries from public hearings and reducing the time for public consultation to 40 days from 45 days. A large number of people protested against the EIA 2020 in Assam primarily due to the exemption of public consultation for many projects falling in 'Border Areas', which is defined as an area falling within 100 km aerial distance from the Line of Actual Control with bordering countries of India.

This has practically brought most of Assam and North East under the 'Border Area' category, protesters claimed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

InterGlobe Aviation board to discuss further on raising funds

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the countrys largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday, decided to further deliberate on plans to raise funds. A day after announcing financial results for the June quarter, the companys board met o...

Jaguars DE Ngakoue officially a holdout

Franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is officially a holdout, as the only player absent from Jacksonville Jaguars training camp. Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed the absence on Thursday, telling reporters he hasnt spoken with Nga...

No clarity on resolution for Mundra plant issue: Chandrasekaran

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said despite extended talks with five states, the company has no clarity on resolution for issues at its Mundra plant. The firms subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power CGPL, which operates a 4,000 ...

Leader of anti-independence Scottish Conservatives resigns

The leader of the Scottish wing of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party resigned on Thursday, saying he was not the right man to make the case against Scotlands pro-independence movement at upcoming elections. Jackson Carlaw, 61...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020