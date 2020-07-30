Man found murdered in agricultural field in Muzaffarnagar

A 50-year-old man was found murdered in his agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said. Amarpal, who was husband of a former village head, was hit by a sharp weapon at Mukandpur village under Titawi police station limits, they said.

According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, the body had injury marks and was found near a tube well. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and the body sent for post-mortem.