Man found murdered in agricultural field in Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:25 IST
A 50-year-old man was found murdered in his agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said. Amarpal, who was husband of a former village head, was hit by a sharp weapon at Mukandpur village under Titawi police station limits, they said.
According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, the body had injury marks and was found near a tube well. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and the body sent for post-mortem.
