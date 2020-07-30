Man held with fake notes in Muzaffarnagar

Police have arrested a person who had fake currency notes worth Rs 21,200 in his possession near Alipur Kalan village under Titawi police station area here on Thursday, police said

According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, they acted on a tip-off when they caught hold of accused Ajay Kumar when he was on his way to supply the fake currency notes to someone

He was arrested and the fake currency notes were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway.