50-year-old gunned down in Muzaffarnagar

50-year-old gunned down in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:03 IST
A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in an agricultural field at Mukandpur village under Titawi police station area here on Thursday, police said
Police said the victim's body sustained bullet injuries and he was found dead in the fields
The body has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on, they added.
