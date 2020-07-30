NBFC collection agent held for giving false information about stolen belongings

A collection agent of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly provided false information about his belongings having been stolen in Masuri town here, police said. In his complaint that he lodged on Wednesday, the accused Nitin had stated that his tablet, mobile phone and cash had been stolen by two bike-borne robbers near Wave City in Mahagun.

The accused is a native of Shamli district and works as a cash collection agent with Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited in Nehru Nagar area of the city. Police teams monitored footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area in which the collection agent was visible without any bag and no such incident was captured of any loot.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that upon finding discrepancies in the collection agent's statement, police interrogated him further. Nitin allegedly confessed to having hidden cash worth Rs 1.4 lakh at some place in Wave City and concealing his tablet and mobile phone behind roadside bushes in the same area.

The motive behind giving such false information is not yet known, police said. Police has kept him in custody and also recovered the cash and his belongings after he told them the location.