Among the fresh cases, 35 were reported from Solan, 24 from Mandi, 22 from Sirmaur, nine from Kangra, six from Shimla, three from Una, two from Kullu and one each from Kinnaur and Bilaspur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-07-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 00:10 IST
Five Army, one Navy jawans among 103 new COVID-19 cases in HP; tally 2,507

Himachal Pradesh reported 103 new COVID-19 cases including those of five Army and one navy jawans on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 2,507 in the state. Among the fresh cases, 35 were reported from Solan, 24 from Mandi, 22 from Sirmaur, nine from Kangra, six from Shimla, three from Una, two from Kullu and one each from Kinnaur and Bilaspur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Kangra, the fresh cases include three Army and one Navy jawans, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

Besides a 45-year-old employee of CSIR, Palampur also tested positive, he added. In Mandi, the fresh cases include those of two army jawans, a district official said.

In Shimla, three members of a family in posh Jakhu area tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a district official said, adding they are family members of a Delhi-returned woman and her daughter who already had tested positive for the virus. Fifty-five patients -- 28 in Solan, 13 in Una, seven in Kinnaur, and three in Bilaspur -- recovered from the infection, Dhiman said.

The virus has so far claimed 13 lives in HP, while 1,387 people have recovered and 15 have migrated out of the state. The number of active cases stands at 1,090, he added.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 389, followed by 204 in Sirmaur, 122 in Kangra, 111 in Mandi, 100 in Shimla, 49 in Una, 32 each in Bilaspur and Chamba, 22 in Hamirpur, 18 in Kullu and 11 in Kinnaur, he said..

