Worker dead during repair work at Greater Noida house

"One of the workers, Qayoom, was declared dead by doctors while the other, Nand Kishor, is undergoing treatment," an official said. Details of the deceased are being collected and other legal proceedings were being carried out, the police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-07-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 00:46 IST
A worker died while another was hospitalised after part of a building collapsed on them during repair in a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, police said

A portion of an extended ceiling collapsed on the two workers during a welding work, the police said.  Officials from the Beta 2 police station said they reached the spot immediately upon being alerted and the workers were pulled out of the rubble and rushed to a nearby hospital.  "One of the workers, Qayoom, was declared dead by doctors while the other, Nand Kishor, is undergoing treatment," an official said.  Details of the deceased are being collected and other legal proceedings were being carried out, the police said.

