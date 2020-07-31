India's COVID-19 testing hits record high of over 6 lakh samples in 24 hours

India has achieved another milestone in its fight against COVID-19 by conducting over six lakh tests in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday (MoHFW). "India achieves another landmark. More than 6 lakh tests done in 24 hours," the Ministry tweeted.

Stressing on its strategy to contain COVID-19 spread in the country, it said that it will continue to implement the strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment to effectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country. "The objective is to raise the testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in the medium term," the MoHFW said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)