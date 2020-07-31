Left Menu
Sajad Gani Lone released from year-long detention

However, in February, Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra were moved to their residences and were kept under house arrest..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:37 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone was on Friday released from nearly a year-long detention, officials said. Lone was released days ahead of the first anniversary of the Centre's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution in August last year, the officials said.

Lone also confirmed his release by taking to Twitter. "Finally five days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," he said in a tweet.

The JKPC chairman was moved to his residence here in February this year and placed under house arrest, the officials said. They said he was taken into custody on August 5 last year when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two union territories.

Lone, a former cabinet minister in the PDP-BJP coalition, was kept at makeshift jail at Centaur hotel on the banks of the famous Dal Lake along with other leaders from mainstream parties before they all were moved to MLA hostel here.

