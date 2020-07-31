Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM orders magisterial probe  

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:13 IST
21 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM orders magisterial probe  
Representative Image Image Copyright: Flickr

Twenty-one people have died in Punjab's three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on Friday

The deaths took place in Punjab's Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts since Wednesday night, an official statement said. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the first five fatalities were reported from Mucchal and Tangra villages in Amritsar's Tarsikka on July 29 night

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry by the Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, into the deaths of 21 people allegedly due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the official statement said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SBI shares gain nearly 3 pc as Q1 profit surges

Shares of SBI on Friday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company posted an 81 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the first quarter. The stock rose by 2.63 per cent to close at Rs 191.45 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4....

Manipur govt will retaliate, hunt down perpetrators: CM Biren Singh on insurgent ambush

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said his government would hunt down the perpetrators involved in the attack that killed three Assam Rifles personnel and injured six others in Chandel district. Singh also appealed to the armed...

Ambani pushes for 2G-free India, asks govt to take steps for making India truly digital

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday again pushed for a 2G-free India and called upon the government to take steps so that the benefits of the digital revolution can reach the largest number of mobile users. Mobility has bec...

Bihar Minister calls Rhea 'vishkanya', says gang behind 'killing' of Sushant

Targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of vishkanya and alleged that there is a big gang behind the killing of the actor. There is a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020