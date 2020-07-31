21 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM orders magisterial probe  

Twenty-one people have died in Punjab's three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on Friday

The deaths took place in Punjab's Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts since Wednesday night, an official statement said. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the first five fatalities were reported from Mucchal and Tangra villages in Amritsar's Tarsikka on July 29 night

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry by the Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, into the deaths of 21 people allegedly due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the official statement said.