Former Union home secretary Ram Pradhan dies at 92
The 92-year-old veteran IAS officer is survived by his wife and three children, they said. According to sources, Pradhan breathed his last at his home at around 8.30 am. He also headed a two-member committee set up in December 2008 to probe the security forces' response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. In 1998, Pradhan was the Congress' candidate from Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:09 IST
Former Union Home Secretary Ram Pradhan died here due to age-related ailments on Friday, family sources said. The 92-year-old veteran IAS officer is survived by his wife and three children, they said.
According to sources, Pradhan breathed his last at his home at around 8.30 am. Pradhan, who served as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister, played a major role in signing of the Assam Accord and Mizoram Peace Accord.
In the last few years, Pradhan served as a trustee of the Y B Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai. He also headed a two-member committee set up in December 2008 to probe the security forces' response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
In 1998, Pradhan was the Congress' candidate from Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections. However, despite the Congress having numbers to get him elected, Pradhan was defeated due to massive cross voting in the party ranks.
