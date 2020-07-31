Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-Israel joint cooperation starts trial for rapid testing, result in less than 30 secs if successful

In joint cooperation between Israel and India, rapid tests are being developed which will provide results in less than 30 seconds if successful.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:15 IST
India-Israel joint cooperation starts trial for rapid testing, result in less than 30 secs if successful
Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India and K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor from PMO at the testing site at RML. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi In joint cooperation between Israel and India, rapid tests are being developed which will provide results in less than 30 seconds if successful.

Trials started three days ago at a special testing site at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. It has been developed jointly in cooperation with DRDD Ministry of Defence Israel and DRDO, CSIR and PSA, India and coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel and India. Four different kinds of simple, non-invasive technologies have been used in the trials, which includes a voice test (that uses artificial intelligence to identify changes in the patient's voice), a breath analyser test (which requires patient to blow into a tube and detects virus using terra-hertz waves), isothermal testing (that enables identification of the virus in a saliva sample), and a test using Polyamino acids (that seeks to isolate proteins related to COVID-19).

While speaking with ANI, Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India said, "With the outbreak of the pandemic, our two Prime Ministers had some conversations and decided to corporate into joint research and find a solution for Covid-19. This scientific cooperation will give results within a few seconds, and if successful this research will be a revolution." "Other than a cooperating and joint venture, other initiatives are also there such as agriculture water science technology. Just two weeks ago, we signed an MoU in cybersecurity," Malka added.

The special flights that came from Israel three days ago had a delegation of scientists who bought with them medical equipment with cutting edge technologies to fight Covid-19. 83 advance respirators were also bought with a special waiver. "When this pandemic broke out India helped Israel to evacuate thousands of Israelis stranded all over. India supplied Israel medicines, the raw material for medicine and whatever was needed. This is how good friendship is," added Malka.

K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor from the Prime Minister of India's office (PMO) told, "Science and technology have come to public level as it should. The speed with which science and technology have come for public health is amazing. The collaboration between Israel and India is stunning." Raghava, in addition, stated, "Israel and India share collaborations in every area of science. The friendship and trust our countries have developed over the years have improved the ongoing studies' speed and quality. I am sure that some of these will be successful and result in great value to our countries and humanity."

These trials are a part of a multi-pronged mission visiting India from Israel to cooperate on COVID-19 research and development, further cementing the strategic relationship between the two nations. Results are expected to be available within two weeks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Certain categories of sexual offences record decrease while other on increase

The cases for sexual offences have increased by 1.7 when compared to the previous year.According to crimes statistics released by Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, on Friday, in 20182018 the total cases of sexual offences stood at 52 420...

Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge

Exxon Mobil Corp reported a 1.1 billion loss for the second quarter on Friday, the first back-to-back quarterly loss for the U.S. oil giant in at least 36 years.Exxon stood out among its supermajor peers for not taking a large writedown on ...

Australian high commissioner criticises Chinese Amb. to India for objecting to comments on South China Sea

Australian High Commissioner Barry OFarrell on Friday hit back at Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong for objecting to his comments about Chinas destabilising maneuvers in the South China Sea and asserted that Beijing should refrain fro...

Congo soldier shoots dead 12 in drunken rampage

A soldier shot dead 12 people and injured nine others during a drunken rampage in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday evening, regional authorities said. Security services are conducting a search for the gunman in the city of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020