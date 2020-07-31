Left Menu
Bihar govt says it will oppose Rhea Chakraborty s plea in SC

The Bihar government said on Friday that it will oppose a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court, challenging the jurisdiction of the Patna Police in lodging an FIR in connection with the suicide of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and starting an investigation.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:27 IST
The Bihar government said on Friday that it will oppose a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court, challenging the jurisdiction of the Patna Police in lodging an FIR in connection with the suicide of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and starting an investigation. Advocate General Lalit Kishore said the state will be represented before the apex court by former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi.

While we have made no prayer for being included as a party to the case filed by Chakraborty, we will oppose her petition since she has challenged the jurisdiction of the state of Bihar," Kishore said. He asserted that the matter fell very much within the jurisdiction of the state as the FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajput's father who resides in Patna.

There have been many instances of cases being registered away from the site of an incident if links to the offence happen to be in the other place," the advocate general said. He also scoffed at Chakrabortys contention that all cases in the matter be shifted to Mumbai and pointed out that the police in the western metropolis had not even lodged an FIR".

"It is the Patna Police which lodged the first FIR in the matter. I wonder how the Mumbai Police intends to investigate a matter without registering a proper case," he said. In his complaint, the actors father KK Singh accused Chakraborty, who is said to have been in a relationship with Rajput, of having used his sons standing in Bollywood to promote her own career, trying to drive a wedge between him and his family, getting him fed with medicines for mental illness with the help of conniving doctors and blackmailing him with threats of making his medical history public to tarnish his reputation.

The bereaved father also alleged that at least Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from his sons bank account to which Chakraborty and her family members had gained access to and that barely a week before Rajput hung himself to death at his Bandra residence, the actor had visited his house and stole his laptop, ATM card and other important documents. On reports of non-cooperation from the Mumbai Police to a four-member police team from Patna which is in the metropolis to probe the matter, the advocate general said, "If it is so, it is very unfortunate. It is normal practice for law enforcers to cooperate with visiting police teams from other states." Kishore said everyone in the country is bound by the Constitution to abide by an order that has been passed by the Supreme Court when he was asked whether the Bihar government would find it agreeable if the apex court directs for clubbing all the cases and moving these to Mumbai or orders a CBI inquiry.

The Maharashtra Home Minister has expressed his own opinion in the matter. Let us wait for a few days. The apex court will come out with its order which will lend clarity," Kishor said. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has opposed the no need for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Rajputs death and said the Mumbai Polices probe was sufficient.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

