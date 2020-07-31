Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man found dead in northeast Delhi

The body of a 30-year-old man was found lying on a street in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday. His post-mortem was conducted at GTB hospital on Friday and a case registered at the Nand Nagri police station, they said Thakur had an electronic appliances shop in Old Seelampuri Police are analysing the CCTV camera footage of the nearby area to identify the accused persons, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:48 IST
Man found dead in northeast Delhi

The body of a 30-year-old man was found lying on a street in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday. Police said they received information around 11 pm on Thursday about the man, who was bleeding. He was later identified as Sumit Thakur, a resident of Harsh Vihar. The accused dumped the body on the road and fled from the spot, the police said. His post-mortem was conducted at GTB hospital on Friday and a case registered at the Nand Nagri police station, they said

Thakur had an electronic appliances shop in Old Seelampuri

Police are analysing the CCTV camera footage of the nearby area to identify the accused persons, they added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Research and innovation highlighted as critical pillars in fighting COVID-19

Mobilising support from medical experts, solidarity, and harnessing science, research and innovation have been highlighted as critical pillars in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.These are some of the key outcomes from the virtual n...

WRAPUP 4-Hong Kong delays polls citing pandemic, but democracy camp sceptical

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled citys legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which had hoped to make huge gains. T...

At 2.18%, India's COVID-19 fatality rate among lowest; just 0.28% patients on ventilator: Vardhan

Indias COVID-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 per cent of the total active patients are on ventilator, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Big Tech boost; Apple, Facebook hit record high

Wall Streets main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020