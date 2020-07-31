President greets people on Eid, asks them to follow COVID-19 guidelines

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday greeted people on the eve of Eid al-Adha and asked them to follow guidelines prescribed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic while celebrating the festival. He urged them to share happiness with others and promote mutual harmony on the occasion. Eid al-Adha symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires people to work for the wellbeing of one and all, the President said.

"Let us all reiterate our resolve to follow all the rules and guidelines prescribed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. On this festive occasion, let us share our happiness with others and promote mutual harmony," he said. The President has offered greetings and good wishes of the festival to all fellow citizens, especially Muslim brothers and sisters, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.