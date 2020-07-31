Left Menu
CBI raids former police officer's house in connection with Saradha scam

Sleuths of the CBI, probing the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam, raided the house of former police officer Dilip Hazra who was a member of the SIT formed by the West Bengal government in connection with the matter, sources said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:06 IST
CBI raids former police officer's house in connection with Saradha scam
Sleuths of the CBI, probing the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam, raided the house of former police officer Dilip Hazra who was a member of the SIT formed by the West Bengal government in connection with the matter, sources said on Friday. CBI conducted search operations at the residence of Hazra in Purba Bardhaman district on July 28, they said.

CBI has seized a few documents in the raid, sources in the central agency said. Hazra, now retired, was posted at the Biddhanagar Police Commissionerate and was a part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed after the scam was detected in 2013.

He was earlier questioned by the CBI in connection with the SIT's initial investigation into the matter. The West Bengal government had formed the SIT in 2013 with officers drawn from the state's police forces to probe the scam.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014. Thousands of investors were left in a lurch by the scam and it led to the arrest of many leaders and ministers of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress. All of them are now out on bail.

Saradha group founder Sudipta Sen and his close associate Debjani Mukherjee, who were arrested in 2013 from Kashmir, are in jail custody. Several members of the SIT have been questioned by the CBI, including former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

