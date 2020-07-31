Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lot of emphasis given to employment aspect in NEP 2020: UGC Secy

Union Cabinet has approved National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 two days earlier leading to several changes to the Higher Education.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:11 IST
Lot of emphasis given to employment aspect in NEP 2020: UGC Secy
Rajnish Jain, Secretary of the University Grant Commission (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Union Cabinet has approved National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 two days earlier leading to several changes to the Higher Education.

University Grant Commission (UGC) Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain, in a conversation with ANI, highlighted the important changes made in the Higher Education sector. "Lot of emphasis has been given to the employability aspect of higher education. As you know, there is already a Bachelor of Vocational Studies. These kinds of courses are already offered under the 'Bachelor of Vocation' program. Considering the importance of employability, vocational training in terms of the internship will be integrated at the undergraduate level in all the other general education courses," said Jain.

He further cited an example to explain, "The undergraduate level right from the first year, second-year vocational courses can be integrated with degree course that will enhance the employment of any graduate students." "NEP 2020 is new in many aspects such as institutional reforms, academic reforms, vocational education reforms. It is also integrating the Indian knowledge system, language, art and culture into teachings and the curriculum. It also focusses on research. It is giving the emphasis in all important dimensions which is part of academics, which is part of a student life, which is part of the faculty and which is part of the Institution," he added.

Jain believes that the new education policy will contribute in a "significant way" to the country's development. "In NEP 2020, a lot of emphasis is given to multidisciplinary. All institutions should be multidisciplinary where students get the opportunity to study any course. There's a lot of flexibility with multiple entry and exit options," the UGC Secretary told ANI.

The changes to the education policy, as per Jain, have been made with regard to the type of degree option. He feels the policy promotes flexibility within the duration of the courses. "There can be a three-year degree programme where after one year if student leave then can get a certificate. after 2-year students get a diploma and if Complete 3 year after students can get an undergraduate degree. If students wishes for higher study in research fourth year can be taken up a research course and will get a research degree. Fourth-year degree is called research degree," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Scores of Zimbabwe protesters arrested, military in streets

Scores of people were arrested Friday in Zimbabwe as hundreds of military troops as well as police attempted to thwart an anti-government protest, with streets empty and many people hiding indoors. Organisers said demonstrators originally p...

Israel, India conducting trials for 4 technologies with potential to detect COVID in about 30 secs

Israel and India are conducting trials here on a large sample of patients for four different kinds of technologies that have the potential to detect COVID-19 in about 30 seconds, including a breath analyser and a voice test, according to an...

Brexit talks to run into October - UK says

The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free trade deal until October 2, British chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday.Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed...

Rhino poaching decreases by almost 53% in first six months of 2020

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries says rhino poaching decreased by almost 53 in the first six months of 2020, with 166 animals being killed for their horns across the country since the beginning of the year.During the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020