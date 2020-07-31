Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Vilas Paswan seeks CBI probe into actor Sushant's death

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, saying only the central agency can do justice in the matter amid "tussle" between Bihar and Mumbai police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:18 IST
Ram Vilas Paswan seeks CBI probe into actor Sushant's death

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, saying only the central agency can do justice in the matter amid "tussle" between Bihar and Mumbai police. The Lok Janshakti Party founder told PTI that Rajput's alleged suicide is shrouded in mystery and expressed his anguish at the "lack of progress" in the case so far despite the passage of nearly seven weeks since his death. The body of Rajput (34), who had starred in films such as "Chichhore" , "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath" , was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. Paswan noted that Mumbai Police has not registered a FIR yet in the case. The Bihar Police, which registered a case a few days ago on Rajput's father's complaint, and the Mumbai Police are not in a tussle, he added. "Then how they can do justice in the matter? Only a central agency like the CBI can do justice to the actor's family. The case should be transferred to it without any delay," he said. Noting that it was his son and LJP president Chirag Paswan who has taken up the issue, Paswan said now leaders of all parties have been speaking on the matter, and that it has become imperative for the case to be transferred to the CBI without any delay.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Scores of Zimbabwe protesters arrested, military in streets

Scores of people were arrested Friday in Zimbabwe as hundreds of military troops as well as police attempted to thwart an anti-government protest, with streets empty and many people hiding indoors. Organisers said demonstrators originally p...

Israel, India conducting trials for 4 technologies with potential to detect COVID in about 30 secs

Israel and India are conducting trials here on a large sample of patients for four different kinds of technologies that have the potential to detect COVID-19 in about 30 seconds, including a breath analyser and a voice test, according to an...

Brexit talks to run into October - UK says

The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free trade deal until October 2, British chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday.Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed...

Rhino poaching decreases by almost 53% in first six months of 2020

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries says rhino poaching decreased by almost 53 in the first six months of 2020, with 166 animals being killed for their horns across the country since the beginning of the year.During the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020