SI commits suicide in Hassan district

A police sub-inspector posted at Channarayapatna in Hassan district allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday morning, police said. According to police, Kiran Kumar (34) was found hanging from the ceiling.

The reason behind the suicide is unknown. "It is a very sad moment for me.All that I can say is that he was a very sincere and hardworking police officer," said a police inspector.

His wife and children were not present when he took the extreme step.