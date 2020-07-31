Left Menu
JK: ACB books provident fund official in disproportionate assets case

Singh, who is an assistant commissioner at the Provident Fund in Jammu, abused his official position to amass illegal wealth and raised the properties in his name or in the name of his family members, he said. The official said the properties included a building at Karan Bagh in the name of one of his relatives.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:50 IST
JK: ACB books provident fund official in disproportionate assets case

The Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau has booked an assistant commissioner of the provident fund department on charges of amassing disproportionate assets, an official said on Friday. The bureau has registered a case against Parvinder Singh after secret verification and reliable information that he had accumulated huge assets, moveable and immovable, disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) official said. Singh, who is an assistant commissioner at the Provident Fund in Jammu, abused his official position to amass illegal wealth and raised the properties in his name or in the name of his family members, he said.

The official said the properties included a building at Karan Bagh in the name of one of his relatives. Singh and his family members have eight vehicles, including two buses, one truck and two Audi Q7 cars, he said. Singh also has a huge bank balance and a large number of valuables and other properties in his name or in the name of his relatives, the official said. The bureau after obtaining warrants from the court of special judge anti-corruption, Jammu, searched Singh's house at Chatha Farm here in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses, he said.

During the search, the bureau seized incriminating material and documents regarding acquisition of movable as well as immovable properties disproportionate to Singh's legitimate sources of income, the official said..

