Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truth shall prevail: Rhea Chakraborty on allegations of Sushant Singh Rajput's family

Over a month after the 34-year-old actor’s death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna on Tuesday against Chakraborty. In a video statement released through her lawyers, Chakraborty said she had faith in the judiciary.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:58 IST
Truth shall prevail: Rhea Chakraborty on allegations of Sushant Singh Rajput's family

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetting the actor's suicide, has broken her silence in the case, claiming "the truth shall prevail". Rajput, who was dating Chakraborty, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Over a month after the 34-year-old actor’s death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna on Tuesday against Chakraborty.

In a video statement released through her lawyers, Chakraborty said she had faith in the judiciary. "I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail,” the actor said.

In his complaint, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh, also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Rhea and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide. Singh has accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May, 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. The Mumbai Police is already investigating Rajput's death. On July 16, Chakraborty had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry to understand what "pressures" prompted Sushant to take the extreme step of suicide.

Addressing herself as Rajput's "girlfriend" for the first time in public, Chakraborty said though she has "complete faith" in the government, a CBI inquiry would help bring justice to the case. "Respected @AmitShah sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter," the 28-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside Rajput''s photo.

"I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty. #satyamevajayate," she added. PTI BK BK BK

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest company

Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1 to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the worlds largest public company. Shares of the company rose ...

Illegal arms manufacturer held in Muzaffarnagar

An alleged illegal arms manufacturer was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police saidAfzal was arrested at Sikanderpur village in Miranpur police station area. Three pistols, a gun and several other arms have bee...

Rajasthan govt to greet freedom fighters by visiting their houses on Aug 9

The Rajasthan government has decided to greet the 29 surviving freedom fighters from the state by visiting their residences on the occasion of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken thi...

U.S. imposes human rights sanctions on Chinese company, individuals

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a Chinese company and two officials related to the company for what it said were human rights abuses against Uighurs and other ethnic minority people in Chinas Xinjiang province, the Treasury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020