Telangana launches website for PV Narasimha Rao s birth centenary celebrations

The Telangana government on Friday launched a dedicated website as a platform to showcase birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. TRS MP and Chairman of the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee K Keshava Rao launched the website "https://pvnr.telangana.gov.in" at Ravindra Bharathi here, an official release said. The website will serve as the one stop resource for all the information related to the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister being organised by the state government.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:00 IST
The website will serve as the one stop resource for all the information related to the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister being organised by the state government.

The website will serve as the one stop resource for all the information related to the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister being organised by the state government. "Apart from the life journey of the stalwart in Indian politics and public administration, all the events, schedules, registration forms, photos, videos, official handles of social media, news, articles and GOs/ Circulars related to the centenary celebrations will be made available on the website," the release said.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government decided to hold year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of PV Narasimha Rao from June 28, 2020. The government has also constituted "Sri P V Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee" under the Chairmanship of K Keshava Rao.

Members of the Committee include Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and Narasimha Raos son P V Prabhakar Rao and daughter Surabhi Vani Devi.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

