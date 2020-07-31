126 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 1,692

Nagaland on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 126 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said. The new cases have taken the virus count in the state to 1,692, they said.

Dimapur district reported 95 new cases while Kohima registered 31, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 1,062, while 625 people have recovered from COVID-19 and five patients have died of it, the officials said.

The state had registered its previous highest single- day spike in COVID-19 cases on July 23 when 90 people had tested positive for the infection, they said. Nagaland had reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25 after three returnees from Chennai tested positive for the infection. The state has witnessed a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases since then.

Dimapur district has so far registered the highest number of cases at 703, followed by Kohima (474), Peren (252) and Mon (148). Kiphire is the only virus-free district in the state, the officials said. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in Nagaland is 36.93 per cent, they added.

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy has issued a set of guidelines restricting the movement and gathering of people in the state during the lockdown period, which has been extended till August 31 in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases.