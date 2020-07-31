Left Menu
Development News Edition

126 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 1,692

Nagaland on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 126 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:03 IST
126 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 1,692

Nagaland on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 126 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said. The new cases have taken the virus count in the state to 1,692, they said.

Dimapur district reported 95 new cases while Kohima registered 31, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 1,062, while 625 people have recovered from COVID-19 and five patients have died of it, the officials said.

The state had registered its previous highest single- day spike in COVID-19 cases on July 23 when 90 people had tested positive for the infection, they said. Nagaland had reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25 after three returnees from Chennai tested positive for the infection. The state has witnessed a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases since then.

Dimapur district has so far registered the highest number of cases at 703, followed by Kohima (474), Peren (252) and Mon (148). Kiphire is the only virus-free district in the state, the officials said. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in Nagaland is 36.93 per cent, they added.

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy has issued a set of guidelines restricting the movement and gathering of people in the state during the lockdown period, which has been extended till August 31 in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases. PTI NBS ACD ACD

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3; AAP fumes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over, the li...

Fitness startup Fitternity looking at raising $12-15 m by Jan

Fitness startup Fitternity, which claims to be the largest platform for wellness equipment and services in the country, is planning to raise USD 12-15 million around Rs 90-112 crore from overseas investors by next January, to fund its expan...

White House blames Democrats for failure to renew federal jobless benefits

The White House on Friday sought to put the onus on Democrats in Congress for a failure to renew expiring federal jobless benefits, saying they had rejected four offers put forward by the Trump administration without countering.What were se...

Indian Hotel to start home delivery of food in Kolkata

Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Friday said it is starting home delivery of dishes from its restaurants of Taj and Vivanta in the city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In the first phase, guests can order from four iconic restaurants l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020