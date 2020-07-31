Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yamunotri soil, Yamuna water sent to Ayodhya

The soil of Gangotri Dham and the water of the Ganga were also sent by speed post on Tuesday, Gangotri Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal said. The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:15 IST
Yamunotri soil, Yamuna water sent to Ayodhya

Priests dispatched on Friday the soil of the Yamunotri Dham, water of the Yamuna river and the Brahma Kamal flower that grows in the Himalayan region for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The priests handed over the things to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearers, who will carry them to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Yamunotri Mandir Samiti secretary Kriteshwar Uniyal said.

"It's a matter of great happiness for the priests of the temple that the soil of Yamunotri, water of the Yamuna river and speciality of the Himalayas like the Brahma Kamal are being sent to Ayodhya for the foundation of Ram temple," Uniyal said. The soil of Gangotri Dham and the water of the Ganga were also sent by speed post on Tuesday, Gangotri Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal said.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI CORR ALM HMB.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. to train Botswana traditional leaders to fight gender-based abuse

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of traditional leaders in Botswana will take part in a U.N. training programme that aims to help them tackle high rates of gender-based violence in the country, offici...

LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3; AAP fumes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over, the li...

Fitness startup Fitternity looking at raising $12-15 m by Jan

Fitness startup Fitternity, which claims to be the largest platform for wellness equipment and services in the country, is planning to raise USD 12-15 million around Rs 90-112 crore from overseas investors by next January, to fund its expan...

White House blames Democrats for failure to renew federal jobless benefits

The White House on Friday sought to put the onus on Democrats in Congress for a failure to renew expiring federal jobless benefits, saying they had rejected four offers put forward by the Trump administration without countering.What were se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020