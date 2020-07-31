Sonia Gandhi's condition improving: Hospital

Sonia Gandhi's condition improving: HospitalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:27 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted to a private facility here, is showing improvement in her condition, hospital authorities said on Friday
Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin
"Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," the hospital said in a fresh bulletin. "Her condition is currently stable." PTI KNDHMB
