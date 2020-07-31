Governor, CM, leaders extend Bakrid greetings

Left Menu
"I am happy to wish all the Muslim people in Tamil Nadu a prosperous life on this very important festive occasion, on behalf of the DMK," Stalin said. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, TMC president G K Vasan and Indian Hajj Association president Abubacker also extended their Bakrid greetings.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin and a host of other leaders on Friday extended their Bakrid greetings. Extending his best wishes and heartiest greetings to all "our Muslim brothers and sisters" Purohit said Eid-ul-Adha marked the bowing down of Man to God's command and celebrated the occasion as one of supreme sacrifice in obedience to the will of the Almighty.

"Let us all on this holy occasion resolve to uphold the virtue of divinity in the human being by promoting the values of generosity, tolerance and compassion in society," Banwarilal appealed in his message. Pointing out that those who have faith in God will not hesitate to make any sacrifice, Palaniswami said the festival is considered holier as "it honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son (Ismael) as an act of obedience to God's command." Urging Muslims to follow the principles of Quran and live in unity with brotherhood and love, the Chief Minister conveyed his hearty wishes on the occasion of Bakrid.

In his message, Stalin said from time immemorial Muslims have been fulfilling their duties of pilgrimage to Mecca and showing mercy to the poor and giving them material help. "I am happy to wish all the Muslim people in Tamil Nadu a prosperous life on this very important festive occasion, on behalf of the DMK," Stalin said.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, TMC president G K Vasan and Indian Hajj Association president Abubacker also extended their Bakrid greetings..

