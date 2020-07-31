Assam CM inspects erosion caused by Kundil river on NH 37

After inspecting erosion caused by the Kundli river on the National Highway (NH) 37 in Assam's Sadiya on Friday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that his government has been "successful" in temporarily protecting the bridge over the river. "If we could not safeguard bridge over river and road alongside then communication between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will cut off. We have been successful in temporarily protecting it," said Sonowal.

The erosion caused by the Kundil river on NH 37 in Sadiya here had posed threat to disruption in communication between Assam and neighbouring states, however timely measures by the state government and local administration have mitigated the danger, said Sonowal. A total of 107 people have died and 56,71,031 people from 5,305 villages have been affected by the floods here, a flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on Thursday.

"So far, a total of 30 districts have been affected in the state so far and 130 revenue circles have been affected. 56,71,031 people from 5,306 villages have felt the direct impact of the floods. A total of 107 people have lost their lives to the floods," the ASDMA report said. (ANI)