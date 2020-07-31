Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM inspects erosion caused by Kundil river on NH 37

After inspecting erosion caused by the Kundli river on the National Highway (NH) 37 in Assam's Sadiya on Friday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that his government has been "successful" in temporarily protecting the bridge over the river.

ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:28 IST
Assam CM inspects erosion caused by Kundil river on NH 37
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected erosion caused by the Kundil river on Nation Highway (NH) 37 in Sadiya. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After inspecting erosion caused by the Kundli river on the National Highway (NH) 37 in Assam's Sadiya on Friday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that his government has been "successful" in temporarily protecting the bridge over the river. "If we could not safeguard bridge over river and road alongside then communication between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will cut off. We have been successful in temporarily protecting it," said Sonowal.

The erosion caused by the Kundil river on NH 37 in Sadiya here had posed threat to disruption in communication between Assam and neighbouring states, however timely measures by the state government and local administration have mitigated the danger, said Sonowal. A total of 107 people have died and 56,71,031 people from 5,305 villages have been affected by the floods here, a flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on Thursday.

"So far, a total of 30 districts have been affected in the state so far and 130 revenue circles have been affected. 56,71,031 people from 5,306 villages have felt the direct impact of the floods. A total of 107 people have lost their lives to the floods," the ASDMA report said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Infiltrating terrorists intercepted in J-K's Kupwara, rifles, grenades recovered

Infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the Indian Army after a suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected on the Indian side of Line of Control LoC at Machhal sector in Kupwara on Friday.Early morning today, suspicious mo...

Sebi slaps Rs 20 cr fine on Pancard Clubs, 4 directors for illegally raising funds

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday slapped a total fine of Rs 20 crore on Pancard Clubs and its four directors for illegally mobilising money from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes CIS. The firm is a part of...

Trust Mumbai police on Sushant death case probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state police were capable of probing the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of growing clamor for a CBI probe in the actors death here i...

Mizoram extends partial lockdown till Aug 31, issues fresh guidelines

The Mizoram government on Friday extended state-wide partial lockdown till August 31 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, as per a notification issued on Friday. According to the order, all international and inter- state borders wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020