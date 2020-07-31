DGCA extends ban on international passenger flights till August 31

All international passenger flights would remain suspended till August 31, as per the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday. "The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India up to 2359 hours IST of August 31, however, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," it said.

Pointing out that the government has approved repatriation flights by foreign carriers to uplift stranded passengers, it said, "It may be noted that during the suspension period due to Covid-19 situation in India, more than 2,500 repatriation flights by foreign carriers to uplift stranded passengers to/from India has been approved." Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and Air India Express, in total, have uplifted 2,67,436 stranded passengers and other charters have uplifted 4,86,811 stranded passengers during the period from May 6 to July 31, 2020, the DGCA added. (ANI)