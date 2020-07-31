Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple in Ayodhya will be symbol of cultural nationalism: RSS leader

Senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a symbol of "cultural nationalism" in the country, while asserting that its construction is not merely a religious affair.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:54 IST
Ram temple in Ayodhya will be symbol of cultural nationalism: RSS leader
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a symbol of "cultural nationalism" in the country, while asserting that its construction is not merely a religious affair. With the construction of the temple, there will be both Ram and "roti", he said, adding that Ram means cultural, sociological and spiritual development of the country and "roti" means its economic growth.

Underlining that the temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is not merely a religious affair, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said, "It is for the cultural awakening of the country. The Ram temple will be a symbol of cultural nationalism in the country, which has been engulfed by an English mindset for long." Asserting that the construction of the temple is a cultural responsibility of the government, he said a few people are trying to project it as an administrative responsibility for their political benefits. On politicians opposing the construction of the temple for the sake of secularism, Hosabale said, "They should understand that nationalism and cultural nationalism cannot be suppressed in the name of secularism." Hoping that its construction will usher in a new era of cultural nationalism in India, he said with the temple in place, the values and principles of the kings of Ayodhya will replace the western mindset in the country.

Hosabale made these remarks at an event to release a book on the history of the Ram janmabhoomi movement written by Arun Anand, who heads the IVSK, the communication arm of the RSS. Speaking at the event, Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) working president Alok Kumar said the construction of the temple is representative of the country's fight for its self-respect, culture and ethos, which many conquerors had attempted to destroy.

Drawing a parallel between the "Black Lives Matter" and Ram janmabhoomi movements, he said both struggles were for justice and equity for a specific culture and its people. The "bhoomi pujan" of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is slated to be held on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh COVID-19 count crosses 9,000-mark with 230 new cases

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 9,086 with 230 people testing positive on Friday, while the death toll reached 53 after two people succumbed, a health official said. Of the fresh cases, 132 were from Raipur, 23 from Kondagaon, 19 from ...

High-speed train crash in Portugal kills two, injures 37

A crash between a high-speed train and a maintenance machine in central Portugal killed two people and injured at least 37 on Friday, the national relief operations authority CNOS said. A spokesman for CNOS told Reuters two medical helicopt...

Passenger train crash in Portugal kills 2, seriously hurts 7 Passenger

An intercity passenger train rammed into a maintenance vehicle on the track in northern Portugal on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring at least seven others, authorities said. Thirty other people were slightly injured, the Ci...

UCO Bank posts Q1 net profit of Rs 21.5 crore

Public sector UCO Bank on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 21.46 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020 on lower bad loan provisions. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 601.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020