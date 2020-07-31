Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:22 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:20pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 471 201 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 140933 63864 1349 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1484 827 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 38407 29080 94 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 50978 33650 298 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1051 667 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9086 6230 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 135598 120930 3963 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5913 4211 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 61438 44907 2441 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 34965 28227 421 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2521 1430 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 20359 12217 377 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 10399 4176 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 124115 49788 2314 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 23613 13023 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1404 1095 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 31806 22271 867 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 422118 256168 14994------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2621 1689 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 803 210 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 408 234 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1566 625 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 31877 19746 177 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3467 2095 49 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 16119 10734 386 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 41298 27889 674 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 639 231 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 245849 183956 3935 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 62703 45388 519 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4724 2962 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7183 4168 80 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 85261 48663 1630 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 70188 48374 1581 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1691365 1089926 36503------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 56063 35694 759 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 16,38,870 and the death toll at 35,747. The ministry said that 10,57,805 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India part of Gavi’s new COVID-19 global vaccine access drive

The international vaccine alliance GAVI has facilitated a new drive aimed at securing doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 92 low and middle-income countries and economies, including India, at the same time as wealthier nations. The COVAX Advance...

C'garh COVID-19 count crosses 9,000-mark with 230 new cases

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 9,086 with 230 people testing positive on Friday, while the death toll reached 53 after two people succumbed, a health official said. Of the fresh cases, 132 were from Raipur, 23 from Kondagaon, 19 from ...

High-speed train crash in Portugal kills two, injures 37

A crash between a high-speed train and a maintenance machine in central Portugal killed two people and injured at least 37 on Friday, the national relief operations authority CNOS said. A spokesman for CNOS told Reuters two medical helicopt...

Passenger train crash in Portugal kills 2, seriously hurts 7 Passenger

An intercity passenger train rammed into a maintenance vehicle on the track in northern Portugal on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring at least seven others, authorities said. Thirty other people were slightly injured, the Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020