PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:20pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 471 201 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 140933 63864 1349 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1484 827 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 38407 29080 94 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 50978 33650 298 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1051 667 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9086 6230 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 135598 120930 3963 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5913 4211 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 61438 44907 2441 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 34965 28227 421 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2521 1430 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 20359 12217 377 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 10399 4176 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 124115 49788 2314 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 23613 13023 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1404 1095 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 31806 22271 867 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 422118 256168 14994------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2621 1689 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 803 210 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 408 234 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1566 625 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 31877 19746 177 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3467 2095 49 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 16119 10734 386 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 41298 27889 674 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 639 231 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 245849 183956 3935 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 62703 45388 519 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4724 2962 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7183 4168 80 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 85261 48663 1630 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 70188 48374 1581 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1691365 1089926 36503------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 56063 35694 759 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 16,38,870 and the death toll at 35,747. The ministry said that 10,57,805 people have so far recovered from the infection.