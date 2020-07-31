Noida: Portion of under-construction building collapses, 4 rescued

A portion of a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday and four people who got trapped under the debris were rescued, police said. The building is located in Sector 11 and belongs to a private firm. The incident took place around 7.30 pm, the police said. Police personnel in large number along with senior officers and teams of the Fire Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were present at spot for rescue operation. “Four people have been rescued and three of them have minor injuries. They all have been taken to a hospital for treatment,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shriparna Ganguly said, adding rescue operation was underway. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident, according to an official statement released in Lucknow. The chief minister has asked Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh to reach the incident site and ensure rescue of the victims and proper treatment to them, it stated. Further details, including the cause of the collapse, are awaited.