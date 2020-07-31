Murmu expresses grief at J&K official's death due to COVID

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu expressed grief over the death of senior bureaucrat Tasaduq Jeelani who lost the battle with COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu expressed grief over the death of senior bureaucrat Tasaduq Jeelani who lost the battle with COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday. The Lt Governor has expressed grief over the untimely demise of Kashmir Administrative Service officer Jeelani, who was working as special secretary, Social Welfare Department, an official said.

Murmu said Jeelani was a dedicated officer who worked with zeal and enthusiasm. "It's unfortunate that we lost him so early," he said. In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, advisers to the Lt governor, Farooq Khan, and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, expressed deep shock and sorrow over Jeelani's demise. The advisers said Jeelani was one of the committed officers who always proved his mettle during his long period of service.

They said his demise was a huge loss to Jammu and Kashmir and to the administration in particular, adding that the void after his death would be hard to fill. Jeelani passed away at the SKIMS hospital due to cardiopulmonary arrest on Friday evening.

The officer, whose sample for COVD-19 had returned as positive, was suffering from diabetes and other ailments and was admitted to the hospital on July 14. Jeelani has also served as the Kashmir Tourism director among other important positions.

