Rajasthan reports 13 coronavirus deaths, 1,147 fresh cases

Rajasthan recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, taking the toll in the state to 680 while 1,147 new cases were reported, a health department official said. The total number of infected cases in the state stands at 42,083 out of which 11,558 patients are currently under treatment, the official stated.

Four deaths each were recorded in Bikaner and Jaipur, three in Ajmer, one each in Barmer and Nagaur, he said. In Jaipur alone, 188 people have succumbed to the infection followed by 83 in Jodhpur, 53 in Bharatpur, 44 in Ajmer, 42 in Bikaner, 34 in Kota, 30 in Pali, 26 in Nagaur, 16 in Alwar and 15 in Dholpur.

Out of 1,147 new cases reported on Friday, 163 were detected in Jaipur, 160 in Jodhpur, 122 in Kota, 96 in Pali, 90 each in Ajmer and Alwar, 88 in Sikar, 52 in Dholpur, 50 in Udaipur, 42 in Bikaner, 35 in Jhalawar, 26 in Banswara, 25 in Bharatpur, 16 each in Karauli and Rajsamand, 13 in Bhilwara, 10 each in Chittorgarh and Sirohi, nine each in Dungarpur and Jhunjhunu, four in Sawai Madhopur besides cases reported in other parts of the state..