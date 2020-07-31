Mayawati urges UP CM to release Muslims accused of small crimes for Eid
The Uttar Pradesh government must release those Muslims accused of small crimes from jails so that they can celebrate the Bakra-Eid on Friday, BSP chief Mayawati said on Friday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:00 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government must release those Muslims accused of small crimes from jails so that they can celebrate the Bakra-Eid on Friday, BSP chief Mayawati said on Friday. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, " In the times of COVID-19 when there is a general opinion in the country on reducing the number of prisoners in jails, there is a strong appeal to the Uttar Pradesh CM to release Muslims imprisoned for petty crimes so that they go back with their families tomorrow to celebrate Bakra Eid."
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the state government had earlier urged the devotees to celebrate the day at home. Out of the total confirmed cases of 81,039, Uttar Pradesh currently has 32,649 active cases. As many as 46,803 have recovered, while 1,587 have lost their lives due to the pandemic. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslims
- Mayawati
- Uttar Pradesh
- BSP
ALSO READ
Khabarastans shall not refuse burial to Muslims who died due to COVID-19: Karnataka State Board of AUQAF
Indian minorities panel faults police role in Delhi riots targeting Muslims
Bakr Id: Bengal Imams body asks Muslims to be cautious about efforts to disrupt peace
Delhi riots: Accused didn't see 'bottomless stupidity' of propaganda to avenge Muslims, says court
We have concerns over human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang: British High Commissioner Sir Philip Barton.