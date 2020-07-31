Minor's rape-murder: 6 arrests, 1 detention so far, say cops

Five people were arrested and a minor detained on Friday in connection with the rape and murder of a teen girl in Roha in neighbouring Raigad district, police said. This takes the total number of arrests to six as one person was held on the day the incident came to light.

The 14-year-old Tamhanshet village resident had gone to bring her grandfather home from the farm on Sunday evening and her naked body was found some time later, an official said. "Eight police teams were formed. The first arrest was of a 22-year-old man who led us to his accomplices. We have now arrested six people and detained a minor," the official said.