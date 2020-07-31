Maha Metro BSNL lines misused for intl calls, Rs 9.84L loss

The BSNL numbers of Maha Metrowere fraudulently used to make international calls to the tuneof Rs 9.84 lakh after which officials lodged a complaint withSadar police in Nagpur

An official said two BSNL lines were hacked by cyberfrauds using high-end equipment and technology who then madeinternational calls, generating bills of Rs 9.84 lakh for themonth

Probe is underway, the Sadar police official said.