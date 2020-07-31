Maha Metro BSNL lines misused for intl calls, Rs 9.84L loss

Maha Metro BSNL lines misused for intl calls, Rs 9.84L lossPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:35 IST
The BSNL numbers of Maha Metrowere fraudulently used to make international calls to the tuneof Rs 9.84 lakh after which officials lodged a complaint withSadar police in Nagpur
An official said two BSNL lines were hacked by cyberfrauds using high-end equipment and technology who then madeinternational calls, generating bills of Rs 9.84 lakh for themonth
Probe is underway, the Sadar police official said.