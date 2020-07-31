UP: Banke Bihari temple to remain closed till September 30

The authorities of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Friday decided to keep the shrine closed till September 30. The decision was taken due to repair work on the temple premises, said the authority in a notice.

It also stated that the repair work will be taken up by engineers. Earlier, the temple was closed in the view of COVID-19. According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has 32,649 active cases while 46,803 have been cured/discharged/migrated as of July 31. (ANI)