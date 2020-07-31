Madrasa head booked for 'hurting' religious feelings

The head of a madrasa in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district was booked on Friday for allegedly hurting religious feelings, officials said

The case was registered against Ghulam Rasool in Banihal on the complaint of a religious leader over an advertisement in a newspaper, the officials said

Rasool was booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), the officials said. PTI CORR/ABHMB