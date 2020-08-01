Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaursons chairman's son held for cheating Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank of Rs 80 Cr: CBI

It is alleged that the initial deposits by the buyers should have been credited to the escrow account but it was not done, they added. A forensic audit of the company's account showed round-tripping and diversion of funds, opaque functioning and misrepresentation of facts, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 00:04 IST
Gaursons chairman's son held for cheating Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank of Rs 80 Cr: CBI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rahul Gaur, the son of real estate group Gaursons' chairman BL Gaur and his wife Navneet, have been booked by the CBI for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda and the Syndicate Bank to the tune of Rs 80 crore in the name of a high-end residential complex planned by their firm Brys International Private Limited, officials said on Friday. The company had taken a credit of Rs 250 crore (Rs 150 crore from the Bank of Baroda, Rs 100 crore from the Syndicate Bank) for developing a high-end residential complex comprising 291 luxury apartments at Sector 150, Noida, they said.

The Bank of Baroda has alleged in a complaint that Rs 80 crore were disbursed by the banks, but the project was left in the lurch in its initial stages, the officials said. It is alleged that the initial deposits by the buyers should have been credited to the escrow account but it was not done, they added.

A forensic audit of the company's account showed round-tripping and diversion of funds, opaque functioning and misrepresentation of facts, the officials said. The account had turned a non-performing asset in 2015 with Rs 80 crore outstanding, they added.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Kings player to be cleared after inconclusive test

An unidentified Sacramento Kings player who registered an inconclusive test result earlier this week is expected to be cleared to play in Friday nights game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN. The player had a false positive c...

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31,000-mark; death toll mounts to 177

Odishas COVID-19 caseload crossed the 31,000-mark on Friday with 1,499 more people testing positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 177 in the state, a health official said. The fre...

US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Armys acts of aggression in Indias Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control LAC, alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the se...

Boston Marathon bomber wins death penalty appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020