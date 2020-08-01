Fire at Mumbai's hospital under control, No casualties
Fire that broke out at a hospital in Mumbai's Grant Road has been brought under control.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-08-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 01:45 IST
The incident occurred on Tuesday late night. Around six fire tenders reached the spot to control the blaze.
No casualty has been reported. (ANI)
