Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on Eid Al-Adha
Devotees on Saturday morning offered prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The temperature of devotees was also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 06:54 IST
Devotees on Saturday morning offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The temperature of devotees was also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. A large number of devotees flocked Jama Masjid on the occasion.
"We have ensured strong arrangements here. In fact, we have ensured a safe environment in several big and small mosques on this occasion. namaz will be offered at 6:05 am," said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). "I feel really good to be here on this occasion. Everyone followed lockdown norms and even Muslims had earlier offered namaz at their home, they followed all the rules and regulations. We are still adhering to the rules," said a devotee.
Another devotee, Amanullah told ANI that there is an environment of fear but everyone here followed norms in order to stay safe amid the COVID-19 crisis. "We are maintaining social distancing. Things have changed this year due to COVID-19,' he added.
Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jama Masjid
- Muslims
- Delhi
- Amanullah
- Allah
ALSO READ
Khabarastans shall not refuse burial to Muslims who died due to COVID-19: Karnataka State Board of AUQAF
Indian minorities panel faults police role in Delhi riots targeting Muslims
Bakr Id: Bengal Imams body asks Muslims to be cautious about efforts to disrupt peace
China says France being misled by Western 'slander' over Uighur Muslims
Delhi riots: Accused didn't see 'bottomless stupidity' of propaganda to avenge Muslims, says court