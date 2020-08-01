Left Menu
Mayawati wishes people on Eid al-Adha, urges everyone to celebrate at home

Wishing people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 09:27 IST
Mayawati wishes people on Eid al-Adha, urges everyone to celebrate at home
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Wishing people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. "Congratulations and best wishes to all brothers and sisters of the country on Eid al-Adha (Bakrid). Due to the Corona outbreak, this festival should be celebrated at home with simplicity so that all of you are safe from the virus, and do not forget to help the poor and needy on this occasion," tweeted the BSP supremo.

On Friday, Mayawati had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to release the Muslims accused of small crimes from jails so that they can celebrate the Bakra-Eid at their homes. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "In the times of COVID-19 when there is a general opinion in the country on reducing the number of prisoners in jails, there is a strong appeal to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to release Muslims imprisoned for petty crimes so that they go back with their families tomorrow to celebrate Bakra Eid."

