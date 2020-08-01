Delhi Police suspends 36 personnel for failing to report on time
The Delhi Police on Saturday suspended 36 of its own personnel for failing to join duty on time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, officials said. "On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the police officers had to report by 5 am, but they did not report till 6.30 am, following which they have been suspended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:04 IST
