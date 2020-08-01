Home Minister Amit Shah, Shahnawaz Hussain extend greetings for Eid Al-Adha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. "Greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our society," read a tweet from the Union Home Minister's office quoting Shah.

Meanwhile, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered prayers at his residence on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. "Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you all," he tweeted both in English and Hindi earlier on Saturday.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my greetings to everyone in the nation. We all offered our prayers at home and everyone has ensured that the norm of social distancing has been followed," Hussain told ANI. "I hope that this eid brings immense happiness in your life. I have prayed that the coronavirus pandemic is over soon in our country and I also prayed for everyone living in peace and harmony," he added.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. "Eid Mubarak! Idu'l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity, which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread," President Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to extend warm greetings to the people of the country on the occasion. "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)