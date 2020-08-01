CBI files case against Noida builder's son in bank fraud case
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:40 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Rahul Gaur, the son of real-estate firm Gaursons chairman BL Gaur, and his wife Navneet Gaur for allegedly cheating two banks to the tune of Rs 80 crores, officials said on Saturday. According to the CBI, Rahul Gaur and Navneet Gaur are the promoter Directors of Brys International Private Limited.
The company had taken a loan of Rs 250 crores, including Rs 150 crores from Bank of Baroda and Rs 100 crores from Syndicate Bank, for developing a high-end residential complex comprising 291 luxury apartments in Noida, CBI officials said. The probe agency said that Bank of Baroda had initiated a forensic audit in the account of Brys International Private Limited and a report dated July 1, 2019, said that the auditor has revealed multiple acts of diversion of funds, fraud cheating and forgery. (ANI)
