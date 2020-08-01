Left Menu
Delhi: Mini-truck driver held for crushing cop to death

01-08-2020
Delhi: Mini-truck driver held for crushing cop to death

A 28-year-old driver of a mini-truck was arrested for allegedly mowing down an on-duty Assistant Commissioner of Police from the traffic department in southwest Delhi’s Rajokri area, officials said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Amit Pulami, a resident of Mahipalpur, they said.

On the evening of July 25, an accident took place on NH-8 near Rajokri flyover where ACP (traffic) Sanket Kumar Kaushik (58) was hit by an unknown vehicle. Kaushik was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The statement of Kaushik’s driver was recorded who said that the ACP was walking through the service lane near Rajokri flyover when a goods carrier vehicle came from Gurgaon side, hit him and sped away, police said.

Police analysed a piece of an iron angle recovered from the spot and found that the vehicle involved in the accident was a mini-truck. The CCTV footage ascertained that the incident happened at 7.48 pm and the vehicle had a white cabin with a brown body, the officer said. Details of all mini-trucks with similar body paint scheme that passed through the MCD toll tax booth at Delhi-Haryana Border, NH-8 were collected. All the records from the cargo terminal of IGI Airport were obtained and analysed. In addition, all the warehouses in Rajokri, Mahipalpur, Kapashera, Samalkha, Bijwasan were examined and their records of moment of vehicles were checked, police said.

During scanning of CCTV footage, it was noticed that the suspected vehicle came from Rangpuri in Delhi towards Gurgaon through the service lane and took a U-turn under the Rajokri flyover and moved towards the spot of the accident, they said. “On Friday, the vehicle was traced in Rangpuri, Mahipalpur, and the driver was apprehended from the parking,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

Interrogation revealed that on July 25 at around 7.45 pm, the accused was going towards IGI cargo terminal from his warehouse at Rangpuri, Mahipalpur, Arya said. When he was on the service lane near the Rajokri Flyover and trying to entre NH-8, he hit the ACP, who was crossing the road. Thereafter, he reached the cargo terminal for his consignment delivery. He got his mini-truck repaired at a garage in Rangpuri the next day, the DCP added.

